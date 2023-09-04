MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

