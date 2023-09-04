Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYRA opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,917.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

About Lyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

