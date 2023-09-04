Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LYRA opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,917.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
See Also
