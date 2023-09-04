Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0210 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $43.79 million and $212,321.76 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

