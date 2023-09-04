Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Lowered to $9.25

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $9.50 to $9.25 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LILA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,893,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 222,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

