LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $557.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $559.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

