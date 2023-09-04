Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 19,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $790,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.