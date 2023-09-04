KeyCorp Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.10.

FIVE stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.44. Five Below has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

