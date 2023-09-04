JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 7th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,391,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.82. 7,903,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $426.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

