JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $132.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $210.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142,130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4,202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 80,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.