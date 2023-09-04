JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

