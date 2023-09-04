Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Microvast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microvast

Microvast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MVST stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Research analysts predict that Microvast will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.