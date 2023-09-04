iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

