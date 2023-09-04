Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. 2,936,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

