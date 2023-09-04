Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 849 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after acquiring an additional 810,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,608,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,184 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.