Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $234.35 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

