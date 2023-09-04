Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $1.19 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $499.54 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $504.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.50 and a 200 day moving average of $458.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

