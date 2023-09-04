Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

