Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after buying an additional 489,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after buying an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,769,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,802,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.1 %

BAP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.94. The stock had a trading volume of 112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.33 and a 1-year high of $160.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

