Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $441,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,385,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,572,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,198. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

