Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $41.95. 1,489,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

