Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 569,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.