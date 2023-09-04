Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,050,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,770,000 after buying an additional 139,147 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $172.66. 178,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $3,226,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

