Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $159.62. 2,195,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

