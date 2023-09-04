Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.03 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $911,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.24. 3,539,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.