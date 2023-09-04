Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 353.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $368.18. 279,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.70. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.16%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

