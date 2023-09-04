Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gentex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,508,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,413,000 after purchasing an additional 975,818 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 874,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,057. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

