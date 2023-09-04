HSBC Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $210.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $161.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $233.67 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $233.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

