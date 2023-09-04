HS Management Partners LLC Sells 142,365 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142,365 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The company has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.