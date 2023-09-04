Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.92 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002943 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.92 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.78164785 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,983,004.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

