Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $32.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00037870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,197,294,224 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.458942 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04818222 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $38,651,498.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

