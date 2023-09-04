HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of GANX opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). On average, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

