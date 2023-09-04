Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLAD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

