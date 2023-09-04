Girard Partners LTD. Sells 485 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $7.47 on Monday, reaching $911.32. The stock had a trading volume of 145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $882.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.