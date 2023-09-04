Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in FedEx by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.97. 1,436,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

