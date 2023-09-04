Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 19,318 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,045. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

