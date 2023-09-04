Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,159 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,780. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

