Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.52. 1,174,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

