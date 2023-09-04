Girard Partners LTD. Has $9.13 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,155,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 137,829 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 675,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

