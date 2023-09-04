Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $242.84. 772,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,957. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

