Girard Partners LTD. Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock by 277.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $706.19. 454,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $704.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

