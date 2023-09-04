Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $3.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.8 %

DNA opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $83,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,976,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,808,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 39,007 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $71,772.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,256,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,648.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $83,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,976,954 shares in the company, valued at $28,808,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,324,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,574. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

