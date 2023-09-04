Frax Share One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.76 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $406.75 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00021478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,518,685 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

