Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $157,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $206.83. The company had a trading volume of 435,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

