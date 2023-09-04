Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 261 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $557.11. 2,030,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.22. The firm has a market cap of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $559.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

