Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %
PLD traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.59. 1,591,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
