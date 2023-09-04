Fortress Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.29. The stock had a trading volume of 130,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,310. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average is $243.30.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

