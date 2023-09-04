Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 50,819 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 480.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 617,915 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.31.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

