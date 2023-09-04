Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,395 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.63. 26,152,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,563,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

