Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

