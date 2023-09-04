FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -635.25 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

